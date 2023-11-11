ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

