Operose Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

