Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 301.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 2,047,164 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.