OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.71 million.

Shares of OPFI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.60. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of OppFi in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

