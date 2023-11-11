OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
