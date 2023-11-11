Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Optiva from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Optiva stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

