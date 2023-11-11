OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $37.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

