Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,168. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.