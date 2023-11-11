Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. 2,053,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.