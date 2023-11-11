PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,143 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of PACCAR worth $405,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,746. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

