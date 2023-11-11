Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 1,184 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 73.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

