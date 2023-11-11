Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,077,774 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

