Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $141,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.5 %

PANW opened at $253.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

