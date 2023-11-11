PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Shares Down 0.7%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 6,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

PaperClip Trading Down 34.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

PaperClip Company Profile

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

