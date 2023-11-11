Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

