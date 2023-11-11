Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $13.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

