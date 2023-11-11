Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $171.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

