Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

