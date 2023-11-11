Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.75.

PCTY stock opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $101,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,679.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,914 shares of company stock valued at $33,888,243 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Paylocity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

