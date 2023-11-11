PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.77. 9,685,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,743,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

