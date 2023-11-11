PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of PayPal worth $149,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

