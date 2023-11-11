Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 23.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,245.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $348,317 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.79 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.