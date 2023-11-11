Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 115.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $509.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.64. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $535.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

