Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

ECH opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.