Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,546,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $124,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

