Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,990. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.