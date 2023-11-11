Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 6.3%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38). Approximately 43,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 635,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.15 ($0.36).

Pensana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £88.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pensana news, insider Paul Campbell Atherley bought 281,532 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £70,383 ($86,881.87). 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

