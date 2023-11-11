Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.44

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 92514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0429 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 332,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

