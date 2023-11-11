Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,253 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348,085 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 334,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 383,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBT

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.