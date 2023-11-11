Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.74. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 182.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $80,016,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

