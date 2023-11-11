Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $2.30 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $2.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Personalis Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 159.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

