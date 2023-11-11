Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Shares Down 1.3%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.95. 15,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 14,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

