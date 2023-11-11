Piper Sandler Lowers OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $7.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Get OLO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLO

OLO Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Activity at OLO

Shares of OLO stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $51,940.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock valued at $445,159. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OLO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OLO by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.