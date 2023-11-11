Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

