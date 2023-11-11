Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Trading 43.4% Higher

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Free Report) was up 43.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 200,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,630% from the average daily volume of 11,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Playmaker Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

About Playmaker Capital

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company offers programmatic advertising and direct campaigns to sports betting and iGaming clients; advertising services to traditional blue-chip clients and agencies; syndication services.

