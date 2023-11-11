Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Plug Power Trading Down 40.5 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plug Power by 74.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 20.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,786,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 60,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

