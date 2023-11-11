PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

