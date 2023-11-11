PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
