Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $69.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Popular alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Popular’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Popular by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Popular by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Popular by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.