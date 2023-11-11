Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of PTLO opened at $14.71 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $815.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 882,738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 758,979 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

