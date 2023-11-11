Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Power REIT by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

