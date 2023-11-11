Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

PDS stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $809.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

