Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company's stock worth $1,767,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825,107 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

