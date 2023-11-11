Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $42,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

LULU stock opened at $413.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

