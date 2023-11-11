Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,616 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $40,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

