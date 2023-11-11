PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,626,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

