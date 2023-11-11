ProSomnus’ (OSA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ProSomnus from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

OSA stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. ProSomnus has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ProSomnus during the second quarter worth $46,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSomnus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSomnus in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in ProSomnus by 320.4% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

