Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $928.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $989.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

