Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.80, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

