Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

