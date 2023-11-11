PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Shares Down 15.3%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.
